Kanpur encounter: Man claims seeing wanted gangster Vikas Dubey in Noida

As police across different states are intensifying the manhunt for history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, a person late on Wednesday night claimed to have seen the notorious gangster in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. A man riding an auto coming from Ekkurthy Golchakkar in Greater Noida West towards Noida Sector 71 has told the police that Dubey was also in the same auto in which he was travelling.

Following this information, the police have been alerted and are interrogating the person. However, the police don't have any information about the gangster. The person who claimed to have seen Dubey is originally from Hardoi and lives in Garhi Chaukhandi, Noida.

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3. The dreaded history-sheeter has not been arrested even though five days have passed since the incident took place.

Earlier, the gangster was reportedly spotted in Delhi on Wednesday and the entire Delhi Police was put on alert. The police had raided some places in Najafgarh area in south-west Delhi but no specific location is known. A special unit of the police had got some tips. The Faridabad Police conformed that Dubey took shelter at the home of one of his relatives at Sector 87 in Faridabad, Haryana. After the encounter on July 3, sources said that the gangster hid in Kanpur for two days.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday increased the reward on any information leading to the arrest of Dubey from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. "Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. It would be given to those providing information about him," Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.