Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey's wife likely to be arrested for submitting fake documents

Kanpur: The wife of infamous gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa, may be arrested soon in a case of using false ID cards. As per reports, the slain gangster's wife has been booked for submiting forged documents to acquire a mobile sim card. Richa Dubey was named in the police FIR and is likely to be arrested soon.

The court rejected her anticipatory bail application till a chargesheet. Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail of Kanchan, wife of Gudan Trivedi a close aide of Vikas Dubey, was also rejected.

In another case, the Chaubeypur police in Kanpur had registered the FIRs against nine people, which included the name of gangster Vikas Dubey’s father Ram Kumar, and brother Deep Prakash along with his wife Richa. The case was registered for obtaining arms licence by using fake documents.

An FIR has also been registered against them for obtaining arms licences on false affidavits.

The matter came to light after the Bikru massacre which resulted in the deaths of eight policemen on July 3 by gangster Vikas Dubey and his gang. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the incident.

In the Bikru incident on July 3, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot. Five of his associates were shot dead in different encounters while Dubey was shot dead on July 10 while trying to flee after his arrest from Madhya Pradesh.

The three-member SIT in its finding pointed to a nexus between police and slain gangster Vikas Dubey and had recommended action against 80 police personnel. The 3,500-page report was submitted to the government by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the first week of November.

Live TV