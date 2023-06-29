Kanpur: Patients Outraged Over CGHS Doctor's Alleged Habitual Misconduct, Verbal Abuse; No Action Yet

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - In a shocking incident, Dr. Sanath Kumar, a doctor associated with the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Kanpur, is facing severe allegations of habitual misconduct and verbal abuse from beneficiaries of the scheme. Outraged by the alleged mistreatment, a delegation of patients has taken the matter into their own hands, meeting with local authorities to demand immediate action.

History of Complaints against Dr Sanath Kumar

Sources reveal that this is not the first time Dr. Sanath Kumar has faced criticism and complaints from patients and fellow staff members at the CGHS clinic in Nagar Dispensary. Patients have come forward to express their anguish, claiming that the doctor frequently neglects proper health examinations, hastily prescribes medications without accurate diagnosis, and resorts to physical aggression and verbal insults when confronted about his practices. Despite previous complaints lodged against him with higher authorities, a tangible resolution has yet to be reached.

Patients Seek Justice, Voice Concerns

Representatives from the Pensioners' Forum recently met with the District Magistrate and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate to formally present their grievances and seek immediate intervention. Anand Avasthi, the President of the Pensioners' Forum, emphasized that the alleged behavior of Dr. Sanath Kumar not only undermines the trust of patients but also raises serious concerns about potential violations of the law.

Troubling Pattern of Invasion of Privacy and Harassment

Allegations against Dr. Sanath Kumar go beyond verbal abuse and misconduct. Disturbing reports suggest that he also exhibits a troubling pattern of invading the privacy of female patients and subjecting them to harassment. Additionally, it is claimed that the doctor frequently enters the premises of female staff members without permission, creating an uncomfortable environment. Similar complaints against Dr. Sanath Kumar have surfaced from other dispensaries in Kanpur, including Saket Nagar and Ratan Lal Nagar.

Video Evidence of Confrontation

Adding fuel to the fire, a recent video went viral, capturing Dr. Sanath Kumar in a heated argument and physical altercation with a female patient. The woman accused the doctor of mistreatment and refusing to provide her with necessary medication. Staff members have lodged multiple complaints against Dr. Sanath Kumar, yet no substantial action has been taken against him.

Calls for Swift Action and Justice

Mr. Avasthi expressed gratitude for the patient hearing they received from the authorities, who assured them that a thorough investigation would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken in the matter. However, patients and staff members alike are anxiously waiting for swift action to address the alleged misconduct and mistreatment by Dr. Sanath Kumar. Concerns over the quality of healthcare services provided under the CGHS in Kanpur have been raised, and the community fervently hopes that the authorities will prioritize the well-being and safety of patients in the region by taking the necessary steps to rectify the situation promptly.