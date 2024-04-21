Advertisement
KANPUR STABBING

Kanpur Shocker: Scolded by Shop Owner, 14-Year-Old Stabs Him 11 Times In Retaliation

According to the police, after attacking the owner, the accused had fled to Lucknow. On the night of 20th April, the police took him into custody. The accused is a resident of the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a showroom owner was stabbed 11 times over a trivial matter. It is reported that the man had scolded a minor boy working at his place. Angered by this, the boy attacked the owner with a knife. The man is currently admitted to the hospital and his condition is critical. According to Aaj Tak, the incident is from the Navin Market of Kanpur. Here, a man named Raju Hargunanani runs a shoe showroom. Raju’s nephew Sunil told that he had hired a 14-year-old boy to work at the shop a few days ago. He said that the boy did not work properly, so Raju had fired him.

Angered by this, the minor threatened Raju to see him later while leaving the shop. On Saturday, 19th April, around 9 pm, Raju was about to close his shop. Just then, the minor arrived there and started arguing. In the meantime, he stabbed Raju one after the other with a knife and fled the scene. Raju, drenched in blood, was taken to the city’s Regency Hospital.

It is reported that even after the operation, there is no improvement in Raju’s condition. He is currently in a serious condition on a ventilator. On receiving information about the incident, Police Commissioner Akhilesh Kumar reached the spot with officials.

According to the police, after attacking the owner, the accused had fled to Lucknow. On the night of 20th April, the police took him into custody. The knife used in the attack has also been seized from him. The accused is a resident of the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur.”

