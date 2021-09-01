Kanpur woman, 3 children stuck in Afghanistan: Ask Indian government for help

New Delhi: The family of a Kanpur woman, stuck with her children in Afghanistan, has urged the Indian government to help her out of the war-torn nation. Hina Khan alias Pammo, a resident of Babupurwa area, is married to an Afghan national and her family has sought Foreign ministry’s help to get them back.

As per Times of India report, Samirun Nisha, mother of Hina Khan, who currently lives in Kanpur, said that her daughter married Mohammad Ghani, an Afghan national while she was working in Mumbai. The couple has a son and two daughters.

A Kanpur woman, three children stuck in Afghanistan, her family seeks help from Indian government to bring her back "I request Modi ji and Yogi Ji to help us bring back my daughter," says the woman's mother pic.twitter.com/uBoutheCCb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2021

“She told her that she is in Kabul’s Jurmut area some 80 km from Afghanistan with her children. She said that she had been sold by Ghani to someone and he himself had escaped to Mumbai. Ghani also had harassed her a lot and now she is being tortured by the people there. Ghani, however, had left them to die in Afghanistan and himself escaped to India, where he is living Saat Rasta Jijamata Mahalakshmi in Mumbai Central area,” TOI quoted Nisha as saying.

Nisha said that Hina last came home to Kanpur in 2013. Kanpur police officials told TOI. They added that efforts are on to rescue Hina Khan and her children trapped in Afghanistan.

ADCP South Anil Kumar provided complete details to the Ministry of External Affairs. Further, he assured that every possible will be provided to bring the family back.

As the Taliban captured the capital Kabul on August 15, President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan leading to a complete collapse of the government. Several Afghans fearing the Taliban’s brutal rule that nearly eliminated women's rights have been rushing to leave the nation as well. Many Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have been rescued by the Indian government since it began its evacuation process.

Live TV