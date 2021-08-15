Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan soon: Report

New Delhi: After wresting power from Afghanistan, a Taliban said on Sunday (August 15)that the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul, an Associated Press report said.

As per the AP report, the Taliban official told this on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief the media.

Afghanistan was known as ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ under Taliban rule earlier.

(More details awaited.)