Kapil Sibal Joins Kejriwal In Fight Against Centre's Ordinance

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday shared the stage with Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Ramlila Maidan rally organised by the AAP in protest against the Centre's ordinance. Kapil Sibal, who has been a vocal proponent of reforms within Congress, quit the grand old party in 2022. Sibal also addressed the gathering from the dias and said that people have had enough of the Modi government.

"I have come here today to show that we need to be united whenever there is an attack on the Constitution. I am an independent MP and not associated with any party. My purpose in the coming days will be to go to different places and tell people that the time has come, we need to unite and fight against Modi ji. I want to tell you a 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Modi ji tells his 'Mann ki Baat' to children. The public does not like him. The public is saying enough of this (Modi govt). You (Modi) have been given enough time. You are a prime minister of rich people and you don't interfere in the matter of the poor. People are suffering. No government department worked for the welfare of people," said Kapil Sibal.

#WATCH | Delhi: ..."My purpose in the coming days will be to go to different places and tell people that the time has come, we need to unite and fight against PM Modi...": Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal attends Aam Aadmi Party's rally against Centre's ordinance

On the other hand, Kejriwal said termed the rally a movement against dictatorship. "12 years ago, the movement against corruption was successful from this platform of Ramlila Maidan. Today, the movement that is starting from this platform to remove the dictatorial government, to save democracy and the constitution, this movement will also be successful," said Kejriwal while criticising the Modi government.

The Delhi CM claimed that for the first time, there is a Prime Minister who doesn't obey the Supreme Court. "Friends, democracy is ending in the country and this is called dictatorship. When the country's Prime Minister says that he doesn't accept the decision of the Supreme Court, then it is called Hitlerism. Supreme Court in its verdict said that the elected government should have all the right to work for the people....Modi ji's black ordinance quashed Supreme Court's order. Modi's ordinance says there won't be democracy in Delhi, the public is not supreme in Delhi. Now there will be a dictatorship in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.