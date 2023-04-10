Kapil Sibal Takes Dig At Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Over Ayodhya Visit, Calls Him Backstabber, Opportunist

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after his Ayodhya visit, saying "conspirators, opportunists and backstabbers" cannot carry forward the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena leader Shinde had on Sunday made his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister in June last year. He was accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.

Backstabbers Can’t Take Balasaheb’s Legacy Forward’

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Shinde in Ayodhya: Lord Ram chose: Sacrifice, the path of truth, rectitude. Balasaheb also imbibed those attributes. “Conspirators, opportunists, backstabbers cannot carry forward the legacy of Balasaheb," the former Union minister said, attacking Shinde.

Shinde in Ayodhya:



Lord Ram chose:

Sacrifice

The path of Truth

Rectitude



Balasaheb also imbibed those attributes



Conspirators

Opportunists

Backstabbers



Cannot carry forward the legacy of Balasaheb — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) April 10, 2023

Shinde Visits Ayodhya, Says Yogi Adityanath Has Revived 'Pride Of Our Faith'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and fellow Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, visited Ayodhya on Sunday and offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. According to news agency ANI, this was Shinde’s first visit to the holy temple town since being sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister in June last year. He also later visited the under-construction Ram temple here.

मेरी यात्रा सफल रही। हम सभी ने रामलला का दर्शन किया। मेरी योगी जी से भी मुलाकात हुई। वहां पर एक महाराष्ट्र भवन के लिए जमीन की बात हुई और उन्होंने तत्काल उसे मान्यता दी। मैं उन्हें धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं: अपने उत्तर प्रदेश दौरे पर महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे, मुंबई pic.twitter.com/WvfpmyPqLI — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 9, 2023

Talking to reporters about his Ayodhya trip, CM Shinde said, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revived the pride of our faith,” and also appreciated the development works being undertaken by the state government in Ayodhya. Shinde and his team also later paid a courtesy visit to CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here. Adityanath also hosted a dinner in honour of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his entourage.

During their meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, the Group of Ministers from Maharashtra shared their experience of visiting Ayodhya and appreciated the development works being undertaken in the city.

Shinde said Adityanath has revived the "pride of our faith" and added that under his leadership, "the city of Lord Ram is touching new dimensions of development". According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office here, CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed Shinde and his team and said "Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram is our ancestor as well as the soul of this country".

'Will Hoist Saffron Flag In UP Next Year'

The Maharashtra chief minister on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year. "Our party's role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP's 'bhagva' (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state," he said while addressing a press conference in Ayodhya.

Shiv Sena UBT Mocks Shinde's Ayodhya Visit



However, taking a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the members of his government for their visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut Son unday said, “Farmers in Maharashtra are facing problems. Ignoring all these issues, the government of the state went to Ayodhya. Will Lord Ram bless them…?”

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Raut added that the Shinde Sena was copying his party. “We also believe in Lord Ram. We have also gone to Ayodhya several times. But the BJP never came with our party. When the Babri Masjid incident happened, they ran away… They are copying us. The public knows who is the original and duplicate.”

“If you had so much faith in Lord Ram, you won’t have fled to Surat and Guwahati, you would have gone to Ayodhya,” Raut attacked the Shinde Sena referring to the political drama that unfolded in Maharashtra last year after Eknath Shinde fled the state with party MLAs. “This Ayodhya trip is sponsored by BJP. They are copying us and doing mimicry.”

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year. Shinde's coup against Uddhav Thackeray split the Shiv Sena last year and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Thackeray.

(With Agency Inputs)