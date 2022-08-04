NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday warned that Congress leadership is not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his suppressive government while referring to the sealing of the office of Young India in the National Herald money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

“We will not be intimidated, we are not afraid of Narendra Modi,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters on the ED action in the National Herald case. “We will continue to work to protect country, democracy, help maintain harmony; will do my work whatever they may do,” he added.

His party has stepped up its attack against the Modi government and gave multiple adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha. Congress has also called a meeting of all its MPs on Thursday to derive the future course of action after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the Herald House here.

The party`s former President Rahul Gandhi, who was in Karnataka, returned to Delhi Wednesday night and will be participating in the meeting. The party has maintained that it will go ahead with its scheduled protest on the issue of inflation and GST on Friday despite being denied permission. Congress has also accused the ruling dispensation of treating the party leaders as "terrorists".

"The entire country is watching as an investigating agency has been deployed mindlessly against the leadership of India`s oldest political party. You (the BJP) are treating this party, its leaders and institutions as terrorists," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing came soon after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian Pvt Ltd located in the Herald House here days after the party`s interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were grilled in connection with the National Herald case.

"The word - `fear` is not there in the dictionary of the Congress party," Singhvi has said, adding that the voice of the party`s leadership will not be silenced with such "cheap tactics".