Karanja Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Sai Prakash Dahake vs Patni Gyayak Rajendra Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Karanja, located in Maharashtra's Amravati district, is a significant constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Known for its competitive political landscape, Karanja is witnessing a fierce battle between various parties vying for dominance.

Key Candidates

There are 27 candidates in the fray for the assembly seat. The key candidates for the Karanja assembly seat in the 2024 elections are:

Sai Prakash Dahake (BJP)

Patni Gyayak Rajendra (NCP)

Prakash Kashiram Athavale (BSP)

From the 63 total applications, 31 were accepted, while 12 were rejected and 16 applications withdrawn. A total of 27 contestants are actively contesting in the election.

Past Election Results

2019 Assembly Elections:

In the 2019 elections, Patni Rajendra Sukhanand of BJP secured the seat with 73,205 votes (39.29% vote share). He won by a margin of 22,724 votes against Dahake Prakash Uttamrao from NCP, who received 50,481 votes (27.09%).

In the 2014 elections, Patni Rajendra Sukhanand of BJP also won with 44,751 votes (24.41%). He defeated Punjani Mo. Yusuf (BBM), who secured 40,604 votes (22.14%). Patni's victory margin in 2014 was 4,147 votes.

Political Dynamics in 2024

The 2024 elections in Karanja have introduced new dynamics, with the rise of smaller parties and independent candidates further complicating the race. The contest is being driven by the political rivalry between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress and NCP factions. These alliances add an extra layer of competition and intrigue to the elections in Karanja.

Constituency Importance

Karanja's political landscape has historically seen contests between major parties such as BJP and NCP, and in 2024, the battle is expected to be just as intense. The results of this seat will likely have a significant impact on the political trends in the Vidarbha region.

Election Day and Vote Counting

Voting for all 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra took place on November 20, and the counting of votes is underway today. As the results come in, it will be important to see whether BJP can retain its grip on the constituency or if NCP or another candidate can make a breakthrough.