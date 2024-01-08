New Delhi: Congress candidate Rupender Singh won the Karanpur assembly seat in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan in the by-election today. Confirming the victory of Singh, Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took on microblogging site to congratulate the son of former late MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner who contested the by-elections after demise of his father.

"Warm congratulations and best wishes extend to Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar, the victorious Congress candidate in Srikaranpur. This triumph is a testament to Kunnar's dedication to public service, as acknowledged by Gurmeet Singh. The residents of Srikaranpur have successfully challenged the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has imparted a valuable lesson to the BJP, which violated the code of conduct and ethical standards by appointing its candidate as a minister during the elections," wrote Gehlot.

श्रीकरणपुर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्री रुपिन्दर सिंह कुन्नर को जीत की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह जीत स्व. गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर के जनसेवा कार्यों को समर्पित है।



Congress leader Sachin Pilot also congratulated Singh for his victory in by-elections and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Karanpur constituency. "Best wishes to Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar ji on his victory in Shrikaranpur assembly by-election. Self. The public had voted keeping in their heart the public interest, public welfare and development work done by Shri Gurmeet Singh Kunnar ji," wrote Sachin Pilot.

"I am happy that the self-respecting people of Shrikaranpur have expressed faith in the policies and ideology of Congress and have chosen progress, prosperity and their secure future. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Shrikaranpur for the blessings in the form of this mandate," added Pilot

After the demise of Gurmeet Singh Kooner during the assembly polls, the Congress fielded his son Rupinder Singh Kooner from the seat, in a bid to get sympathy votes. On the other hand, the BJP has fielded Surendra Pal Singh from the seat. Now, in a likely bid to counter the sympathy factor, the BJP fielded Surendra Pal Singh a Minister of State (Independent) in the Bhajan Lal cabinet.