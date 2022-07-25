New Delhi: Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war in 1999. The war, fought at high altitudes, showcassed the gallantry of our country's jawans and to honour their sacrifice, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year. Kargil war was a result of Pakistani forces occupying positions on the Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999. Needless to say, the Indian Army was determined to gain back control of the occupied area and as history as its witness, they did.

Here's are some important facts you should know about Kargil Vijay Diwas:

Initially, the Pakistan army did not admit to their involvement in the war and blamed Kashmiri militants for the occupation. However, statements by then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and then Pakistan Army Chief of Army Staff Pervez Musharraf clearly indicated their involvement in the war.

To understand this war better, one needs to know the events that transpired before it. In 1990s, there were rising tensions betweem India and Pakistan owing to the militant activities in Kashmir. Another reason was that both the neighbouring countries were conducting nuclear tests in 1998.

In order to come to solve this issue, India and Pakistan had signed the Lahore Declaration in February 199. This showed that they were willing to look for a mutually accepted solution when it came to Kashmir.

While this was happening, Pakistani Armed Forces were secretly sending troops to India's side of LOC.

Unfortunately, Indian troops were not aware of the scale of the Pakistani infitration and assumed it to be small-scale. When India did realise the gravity of the situation, the Indian Army sent 20,000 troops for Operation Vijay against Pakistan.

As history has it, India was successful in evicting the Pakistani troops from its territory as the war ended on July 26. This momentous day came to be known as Kargil Vijay Diwas. It should be noted that 527 soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country during the war.

How is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated?

Traditionally, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated all across the country. The Prime Minister of India is known to pay tribute to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year. There is a Kargil War memorial as well in Dras on the foothills of Tololing Hill. It was built by the Indian Army and honours the soldiers who lost their lives during the war. Interestingly, the gateway of the memorial has a poem named 'Pushp Kii Abhilasha' inscribed on it and the names of the martyrs are also inscribed on the Memorial Wall there.

