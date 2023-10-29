Karigari Foundation Brings Art To Life Through Its Delhi Exhibition

By Aditya Pratap Singh

“Painting is just another way of keeping a diary”-Pablo Picasso said once. What was said about painting decades ago is valid even today. Art is a medium of expression through which emotions and messages are expressed directly to the mind without saying or explaining anything. Karigari Foundation has given a platform to many such artworks and artists. On October 28, an art gallery was inaugurated by the Karigari Foundation at Bikaner House in Central Delhi. Many famous personalities and painters were present during the inauguration.

Many pieces of work by more than a dozen artists were put on exhibition here. Every artwork has its own story. When you start looking at these artefacts, it seems as if time does not stop. Every artwork carries a serious message. We also talked to some artists whose artworks have graced this gallery.

We spoke to artist Anirudh Sarkar and out of curiosity asked about his paintings. Well, let us tell you that Anirudh Sarkar is a professional graphic designer by profession but his love for painting and his works also reflect his love for nature. Anirudh Sarkar said that his painting reflects the current state of nature. Sarkar was seen standing near his painting and was explaining his painting to many spectators.





Event organizer and founder of Karigri, Manpreet Singh, who is a 3D and 5D architect himself, said that the objective of Karigri Foundation is to provide a non-profit platform for artists to showcase their work and connect them. The foundation is doing this work continuously, this is the fourth event after three successful events.

A large number of art lovers visited the exhibition since the beginning of the program. It seems as if everyone is walking slowly in front of every painting and work. While talking to us, these art lovers said that it is a really pleasant experience. They said that the paintings not only show nature but help one understand the level of balance of nature only by seeing it.

This exhibition is going to last for three days for art lovers. Art lovers can enjoy this exhibition till October 31 from 10 am to 7 pm by reaching the first floor of Bikaner House.