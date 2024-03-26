Karim Jan Abducted By Pakistan Intel Agencies, Disappearance Claim A Propaganda: Jamal Baloch

New Delhi: A well-known Baloch rights activist and Baloch National Movement (BNM) media coordinator, Jamal Baloch on Monday voiced censure against the propaganda being run by the Pakistani media against the enforced disappearances in the country. Jamal said that this campaign was promoted to influence public opinion to make them believe that the issue of enforced disappearance faced by the Baloch community in Pakistan is fake.

In his statement posted on X, Jamal Baloch stated, "The case of Karim Jan Baloch is being manipulated to propagate against the issue of enforced disappearances. Karim Jan was abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies on May 23, 2022, Karim Jan's family bravely protested his disappearance. After enduring two months of disappearance, he was unjustly accused of possessing explosives by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on July 31, 2022. However, due to the insufficient evidence, the court rightfully acquitted him of all false charges. Karim Jan was released on August 17, 2022, on the orders of Abdul Waheed Badini, the Special Judge, ATC at Gwadar".

The Baloch activists said that the issue is very serious and requested Pakistani media to stand by the truth. "The issue of enforced disappearance in Balochistan is very severe today, and it is important that the media today become the voice of the oppressed and not become a toy in the hands of the Pakistani state. Journalists need to find actual evidence and investigate to unearth the issue of enforced disappearances," Jamal said.

He further added, "They sometimes even beg the army to either return them or bring them to court. But more often than not these protestors and family members are beaten, suppressed, forced, and even arrested to give up their protest. The media must stop the manipulation of this matter and bring the pieces of evidence to light for resolving this matter.