Karnataka: 2.41 kg gold worth Rs 1.10 crore seized at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru: The Customs seized over two kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.10 crores from a passenger travelling from Dubai at Mangaluru airport on Thursday (March 11).

A team led by Dr. Kapil Gade IRS Deputy Commissioner and other department officers intercepted a female passenger named Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod coming from Dubai by Air India flight.

She tried to smuggle gold by concealing in both her inner garments including Sanitary pads and also in socks, the Customs said.

Foreign-origin cigarettes were also seized from her possession.

