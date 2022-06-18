Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Result will be released on June 18, 2022. The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board will announce the Class 12th Karnataka Result for over 6.8 lakh students who took the exams this year. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Result 2022 will be announced at a press conference at 11 a.m., and the link to the official website- karresults.nic.in will be activated at 12 noon.

The PUC Examination Board held the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Exam across the state from April 22 to May 18, 2022. In addition to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 for regular students, the department will also release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 for repeaters. According to Education Department officials, 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters, and 21,928 private candidates have registered for the exam this year.

ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ನಾಳೆ (ಜೂನ್.18) ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.



ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.



2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow.



Best wishes to all students. — B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) June 17, 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 Result

1. Go to the Karnataka PUC Board's official website at karresults.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 link.

3. Enter the log-in information, including the roll number and birth date.

4. Submit and download Class 12th Karnataka Result 2022 once the result appears on the screen.

