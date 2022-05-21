हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka government

Karnataka: 33 percent quota for women in outsourced govt jobs

At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff, reports ANI. 

Karnataka: 33 percent quota for women in outsourced govt jobs
Representational image

In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments.Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday. At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees. As per the circular, the state government recruits data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees, drivers through outsourcing. The circular also said that women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs. 

Therefore, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33 percent reservations for women, it stated. The 33 per cent reservation is applicable for all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies, and other government offices.

Senior officials should ensure that it is implemented without any hurdle, the order copy informed. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karnataka governmentwomen reservationWomen quotaKarnataka govt jobsKarnataka
Next
Story

Rahul Bhat's killing: Dozens of Kashmiri Pandits tonsure their heads in protest against J&K administration

Must Watch

PT4M55S

PM Modi boosted the spirit of Deaf Olympic players