Karnataka: 9 year old girl allegedly dies after PUNISHMENT in Bengaluru school; family files police complaint

Karnataka: A primary schoolgirl collapsed and later died when a teacher allegedly punished all the students of the class at a private school here, police said. The girl allegedly collapsed at around 1:30 PM in her classroom, when teacher was punishing the students. She was rushed to hospital but was declared brought dead," a police officer said. Later, the school authorities informed the parents about the incident and took the body to the girl's home.

The parents expressed concerns that their child may have died while students were being punished at the school. However, the police said that there were no external signs of injury when the child was brought in to the hospital.

“The girl’s father had filed a complaint stating that the death had occurred under suspicious circumstances. He has sought an investigation. A case of unnatural death has been taken up and we are waiting for the post-mortem report, which is expected today,” the officer added. Officers are investigating if there was a delay in attending to the child after she collapsed in class or whether the girl was taken for medical care much later and was neglected.

The Police will visit the school on Saturday to check the CCTV footage and question the students and teachers. Nishitha was a student at RD International School in Coconut Garden in Ramachandrapura near Jalahalli East, Bengaluru.