Karnataka: Amid MUDA Scam Heat, Siddaramaiah Faces 'Quit' Calls From Within Congress; Dy CM DK Shivakumar Says This

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding his resignation. While CM Siddaramaiah has maintained that he won't resign over the alleged MUDA 'scam' saying that he is not guilty, a senior MLA has expressed his personal opinion saying that the CM should resign not to allow the BJP to take advantage of the situation.

Call For Siddaramaiah's Resignation

Five-time MLA and former Karnataka Assembly speaker KB Koliwad has said that the Chief Minister should step down and become CM again after getting cleared of the charges. "He can be Chief Minister again after he clears this blemish... this is my personal request...After he clears this blemish he can return... after all, he is supported by all MLAs and Congress high command," NDTV reported Koliwad as saying.

DK Shivakumar Backs CM

On the other hand, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has backed Siddaramaiah. "I am the KPCC President, and Rehman Khan is the KPCC Discipline Committee head. I am telling you there is no need for the CM to resign. The BJP and JDS are hatching a political conspiracy against the CM. They are not able to digest the fact that guarantee schemes are reaching so many people," said Shivakumar.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tirade against CM Siddaramaiah, the Deputy CM said, "Prime Minister Modi is doing politics by raising the issue of Siddaramaiah during election rallies. Many ministers in the Union government are facing charges, let them drop them from the Cabinet first and then talk about others."

PM Modi Slams Siddaramiah

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi attacked Karnataka CM and said that the Congress is completely entrenched in corruption. Addressing a rally in Sonipat Haryana, days ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while highlighting the failures of the Congress party, drew attention towards the MUDA scam, which allegedly involves the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

What Is MUDA Scam?

CM Siddaramaiah is facing a Lokayukta probe in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case. A Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs has issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife B M Parvathi by MUDA.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts. It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk. (With ANI/PTI inputs)