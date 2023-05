Karnataka Elections Result 2023: Full List Of Candidates Winners Losers Name Constituency-Wise

Vote counting for the crucial Karnataka assembly elections of 2023 has begun as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to maintain power in the state against formidable opposition from the Congress in the year's first significant poll. Exit polls indicated that the election would be tight, with the Congress emerging as the largest party but falling short of the 113-seat threshold. The state's chief electoral officer reported that 73.19% of eligible voters turned out to vote in Karnataka's single phase of voting on Wednesday.

2018 saw neither party win a clear majority. Therefore, Congress and the JD (S) attempted to work together. B.S. Yediyurappa, a BJP strongman, staked his claim and established the administration, but it was only temporary as it was overthrown three days later, just before a vote on a trust motion. Yediyurappa was unable to gather the needed numbers. Following this, the Congress-JD(S) combination formed the government with Kumaraswamy as chief minister; however, the government disintegrated in 14 months as a result of the resignation of 17 members of the ruling coalition, who later joined the BJP and helped it regain power.

In 2018, the BJP became the only party to gain more than 100 seats, followed by the Congress with 80 seats and the JD(S) with 37. In the 2018 elections, the BJP came in second with 36.22 percent of the vote, followed by the JD (S) with 18.36 percent. In Karnataka, it has been a trend for two decades. The state is currently seeing yet another three-cornered electoral struggle, with the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) engaged in a direct contest in the majority of the constituencies. The JD (S), which is led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, could become the "kingmaker" or "king" in the case of a hung assembly, as indicated by exit polls. The party has previously done this as well.

Full List Of Constituencies And Winning Candidates

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Afzalpur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Aland To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Anekal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Arabhavi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Arkalgud To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Arsikere To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Athani To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Aurad To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress B.T.M Layout To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Babaleshwar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Badami To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bagalkot To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bagepalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bailhongal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bangalore South To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bangarapet To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bantval To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Basavakalyan To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Basavana Bagevadi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Basavanagudi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Belgaum Dakshin To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Belgaum Rural To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Belgaum Uttar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bellary To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bellary City To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Belthangady To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Belur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bhadravati To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bhalki To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bhatkal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bidar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bidar South To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bijapur City To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bilgi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Bommanahalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Byadgi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Byatarayanapura To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Byndoor To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress C.V. Raman Nagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Challakere To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chamaraja To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chamarajanagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chamrajpet To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chamundeshwari To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Channagiri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Channapatna To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chickpet To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chikkaballapur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chikkanayakanahalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chikkodi-Sadalga To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chikmagalur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chincholi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chintamani To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chitradurga To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Chittapur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Dasarahalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Davanagere North To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Davanagere South To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Devadurga To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Devanahalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Devar Hippargi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Dharwad To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Doddaballapur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gadag To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gandhi Nagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gangawati To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gauribidanur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gokak To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Govindraj Nagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gubbi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gulbarga Dakshin To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gulbarga Rural To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gulbarga Uttar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gundlupet To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Gurmitkal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hadagalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hagaribommanahalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Haliyal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hangal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hanur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Harapanahalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Harihar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hassan To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Haveri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hebbal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Heggadadevankote To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hirekerur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hiriyur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Holalkere To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Holenarasipur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Homnabad To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Honnali To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hosadurga To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hosakote To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hubli-Dharwad-Central To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hubli-Dharwad-East To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hubli-Dharwad-West To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hukkeri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hungund To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Hunsur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Indi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Jagalur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Jamkhandi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Jayanagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Jewargi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress K.R. Pura To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kadur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kagwad To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kalghatgi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kampli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kanakagiri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kanakapura To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kapu To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Karkal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Karwar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Khanapur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kittur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kolar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kolar Gold Field To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kollegal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Koppal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Koratagere To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Krishnaraja To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Krishnarajanagara To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Krishnarajpet To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kudachi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kudligi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kumta To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kundapura To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kundgol To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kunigal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Kushtagi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Lingsugur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Maddur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Madhugiri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Madikeri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Magadi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mahadevapura To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mahalakshmi Layout To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Malavalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Malleshwaram To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Malur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mandya To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mangalore To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mangalore City North To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mangalore City South To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Manvi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Maski To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mayakonda To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Melukote To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Molakalmuru To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Moodabidri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Muddebihal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mudhol To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mudigere To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Mulbagal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Nagamangala To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Nagthan To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Nanjangud To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Narasimharaja To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Nargund To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Navalgund To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Nelamangala To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Nippani To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Padmanaba Nagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Pavagada To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Piriyapatna To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Pulakeshinagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Puttur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Raichur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Raichur Rural To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Rajaji Nagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Rajarajeshwarinagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Ramanagaram To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Ramdurg To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Ranibennur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Raybag To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Ron To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sakleshpur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sandur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sarvagnanagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Saundatti Yellamma To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sedam To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shahapur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shanti Nagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shiggaon To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shikaripura To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shimoga To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shimoga Rural To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shirahatti To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shivajinagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shorapur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Shravanabelagola To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sidlaghatta To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sindgi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sindhanur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sira To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sirsi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Siruguppa To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sorab To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sringeri To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Srinivaspur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Srirangapatna To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Sullia To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress T.Narasipur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Tarikere To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Terdal To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Tiptur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Tirthahalli To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Tumkur City To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Tumkur Rural To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Turuvekere To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Udupi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Varuna To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Vijay Nagar To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Vijayanagara To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Virajpet To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Yadgir To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Yelahanka To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Yelburga To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Yellapur To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Yemkanmardi To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress Yeshvanthapura To Be Announced To Be Announced Result in Progress



The polling data is seen as a predictor of the general elections that will take place in 2024. Both the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a high-stakes conflict. The Congress hasn't won a single state election since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with the exception of Himachal Pradesh. Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP has political power. It is anticipated that the results will be clear by this afternoon, and they will be posted here in real time.