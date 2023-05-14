Karnataka Assembly Election Results Raise 'Ray Of Hope' For People Of The Country: Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday reacted to the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections and said that the people of Karnataka have given a ray of hope to the people in the rest of the country by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's 'communal agenda'. She said that the BJP tried at every level to polarise the situation and even rake up the name of Lord Hanuman. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself tried a lot to rake up the religious issues but it all went in vain as people defeated the religious hate politics and voted on the issues of development and progress.

Mehbooba Mufti said this defeat of the BJP and the win of Congress are very important at this time as the Lok Sabha polls are due next year and asserted that people in the rest of the country will also vote for development and brotherhood.

She also reacted to the situation in Pakistan, where widespread protests were held following former PM Imran Khan's arrest, and said that the situation in the neighboring country is 'worrying'. She added that the way institutions like Supreme Court and the media are playing their role impartially in Pakistan is giving hope that the country will rise again out of this crisis.

Meanwhile, there were celebrations at the Congress party offices across Jammu and Kashmir and party workers raised slogans in favour of their former chief Rahul Gandhi.