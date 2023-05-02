PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress' Karnataka Manifesto That Promises To Ban Bajrang Dal

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a potshot at the Congress over its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 that promises to ban right-wing outfits like Bajrang Dal. The PM said that the main opposition party first had problems with 'Lord Ram' and now they have decided to put behind bars all those who chant "Jai Bajrangbali". "At a time when I have come to pay my respects in Lord Hanuman's land, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Bajrangbali," the Prime Minister said while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Hospet.

#WATCH | Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the… pic.twitter.com/F2IqRrQ8xp — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

PM Modi made these remarks within hours of Congress part releasing its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections in which it compared the banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The grand old party said in its manifesto that it will ban such organisations that promote "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

Congress Vows 'Decisive Action' Against Bajrang Dal, PFI

The Congress manifesto said, "We believe that law and constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations."

In the manifesto - 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) - released by Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah, among others, the opposition party reiterated its five guarantees - 'Gruha Jyothi', 'Gruha Lakshmi', 'Anna Bhagya', 'Yuva Nidhi' and 'Shakti'.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said: "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation." While the 'Shakti' scheme proposes free travel for women throughout the state in regular government-run KSRTC/ BMTC buses, under the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000 monthly assistance. The Congress also said it will demand Karnataka's rightful share from the Centre in total taxes collected and fight against the efforts to "dilute the Constitutional rights in the federal system".

The main opposition party also stated that it will reject National Education Policy and form a State Education Policy.

However, later reacting to it, PM Modi said, "First they (Congress) locked up Lord Rama and now they have vowed to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali'." "It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Lord Rama and now it has difficulty with those who say 'Jai Bajrang Bali'," he added.

The Prime Minister also told the crowd that the BJP was committed to making Karnataka the number one state. "I pray for the accomplishment of this vow by bowing my head at the feet of Lord Hanuman." "BJP will never let anyone damage the honour and culture of Karnataka," PM Modi vowed.

The PM added that the Vijayanagara dynasty and its history were the pride of India. Invoking the name of the glorious ruler of the Vijayanagara dynasty, he said Sri Krishnadevaraya with his resources had immortalised this region. He had strengthened business ties with various countries and had made the culture of Karnataka famous worldwide, the PM added.

VHP Sams Congress' Manifesto For Karnataka

The Vishva Hindu Parishad slammed the Congress for promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka if voted to power in the state, saying by doing so, the party has defamed a "nationalist" organisation. In a video message, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the Bajrang Dal will take the Congress' poll promise to ban it as a challenge and give a reply to the party in "democratic ways".

Jain added that while releasing its manifesto for the Karnataka polls, the way the Congress has compared the Bajrang Dal, a nationalist organisation, with the PFI, an infamous anti-national, terrorist and banned organisation, is unfortunate.

He asserted that every member of the Bajrang Dal is "dedicated" to serving the country and society while the entire world is aware of the activities of the PFI. Hitting out at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the VHP leader said that her party's "hidden agenda" has come out in the open with its poll promise.