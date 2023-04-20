Karnataka Polls: DK Shivakumar's Brother Files Nomination From Same Seat, Know Why

New Delhi: In a surprise move, hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural D K Suresh on Thursday filed his papers from the Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother and state chief D K Shivakumar is the party's candidate. Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura on April 17. "Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh filed his nomination today to contest the state assembly election from Kanakapura constituency," Karnataka Congress tweeted. According to Congress sources, Suresh has filed his papers, as a backup plan in the event of Shivakumar's nomination getting rejected. Shivakumar has won from Kanakapura segment thrice since 2008. The ruling BJP has fielded a senior Minister and its prominent Vokkaliga face R Ashoka from Kanakapura to take on Shivakumar.

Suresh is the lone Congress Member of Parliament from Karnataka. He had earlier said that he was not interested in coming to state politics, when speculations were rife that he may be fielded from Ramanagara, against JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

There had also been speculation that as a "retaliatory measure" to BJP's plan of fielding a strong candidate against Shivakumar in Kanakapura, Suresh may be fielded from the Padmanabhanagar segment, the other seat from where Ashoka is contesting. Shivakumar too had earlier hinted in this regard.

Cong Announces Final List Of Candidates For K'taka Polls

The Congress in the early hours on Thursday released its sixth and final list, announcing candidates for the remaining five constituencies for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. Today is the last day for filing nominations. The Congress has nominated B V Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta, replacing sitting MLA V Muniyappa.

The other candidates announced are: Mohammed Shalam for Raichur, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar, H P Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud and Inayath Ali from Mangalore City North. With this, the Congress has fielded candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.

The Congress on Wednesday night had announced its fifth list of three candidates, and had replaced the candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. A day after fielding Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from Shiggaon in Haveri district, the party nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Phatan in his place.

The party has fielded A C Srinivasa from Pulakeshinagar by denying a ticket to sitting MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, who on Wednesday filed nomination as an independent candidate after it was clear that he will not be re-nominated.