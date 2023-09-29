Karnataka Bandh Over Cauvery Issue: Several Detained, Flights Cancelled, Normal Life Hit

Bengaluru: The Karnataka bandh called by the 'Kannada Okkoota' to oppose the release of water to Tamil Nadu received a good response in Bengaluru and other southern parts of the State on Friday, disrupting normal life. Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts, and declared a holiday for schools and colleges there.

'Kannada Okkoota' is an umbrella organisation of Kannada and farmers' outfits. A Bengaluru bandh was observed for the same reason on Tuesday. Most of the shops, business establishments and eateries in Cauvery basin districts such as Mandya in the southern part of the State downed their shutters. Private vehicles were off the roads in those areas.

Several members of pro-Kannada organisations, protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue, have been detained in parts of Bengaluru by the city Police. Additional SP of Bengaluru Rural district said, "We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody... We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong..."

The state-owned transport corporations operated very few buses in the southern districts fearing a backlash. The bandh evoked a mixed response in other regions of the State. Protestors set fire to a portrait of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

The Kannada film industry has extended support to the bandh. Theatres across the State have cancelled shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the bandh.

Most of the information technology companies and other firms in Bengaluru have asked their employees to work from home. Key market areas in Bengaluru such as Chikpet, Balepet and adjoining business areas wore a deserted look.

The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations have also extended their support to the bandh.

44 Flights To And From Bengaluru Airport Cancelled

As many as 44 flights scheduled to take off and land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday have been cancelled. A total of 22 flights coming to Bengaluru and 22 departure flights have been cancelled.

While airport authorities have said cancellation happened due to operational reasons and passengers were intimated within the time, however, sources said that the cancellation happened due to the effect of Karnataka Bandh as many passengers had cancelled their tickets.

