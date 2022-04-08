New Delhi: The Bengaluru civic body on Friday (April 8) announced a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami on Sunday (April 10).

The BBMP issued an order imposing a blanket ban on slaughterhouses and sale of meat. As per PTI, the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in the order, “There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami.”

A BBMP official told the news agency that there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter every year on Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events.

“There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions,” he claimed.

Meat ban in other cities

Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor on April 4, 2022 said that the meat shops will not be allowed to open during Navratri till April 11.

Today, condoning SDMC Mayor's announcement, NDMC Deputy Mayor also called for shutting all meat shops in Delhi during Navratri. "All meat shops should be shut in Delhi during Navratri. Delhi govt passes any kind of order--2 days ago they passed an order granting a 2 hour leave for some other religious community's festival (Ramzan). I'll request Mayor to shut all meat shops," Rajesh Lawaria, NDMC Deputy Mayor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Mayor reversed her order of closing meat shops during the nine-day-long Hindu festival and said that only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks will be allowed to operate in the city. District Magistrate (DM) RK Singh told PTI that the mayor has amended her order and meat shops in Ghaziabad will remain open as per government guidelines.

(With agency inputs)

