topStoriesenglish2567366
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA SEX CD CASE

Karnataka BJP leader Jarkiholi accuses Congress' DK Shivakumar of Hatching Conspiracy on Sex CD Case

Karnataka BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex video surfaced two year ago, however, Jarkiholi has been denying all allegations and claiming the videos as fake and demanding CBI investigation in the matter. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:18 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Karnataka BJP leader Jarkiholi accuses Congress' DK Shivakumar of Hatching Conspiracy on Sex CD Case

Belagavi: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned from the Cabinet after a sex video of him surfaced in the state two years ago, attacked state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday and accused the latter of hatching a conspiracy against him over the sex CD case. Addressing a press briefing here in Belagavi, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that DK Shivakumar and Congress leaders including Belagavi Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar are behind the video.

"They are hatching a conspiracy to discredit me," the BJP leader asserted. He also demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter. The case had come to light on March 2, 2021, when Kallahalli, a social activist, lodged a complaint with the police and demanded a probe into a sex scandal against Jarkiholi, while he was Karnataka`s Major and Medium Water Resources Minister.

"The victim woman was offered a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the minister and his people," Kallahalli had said.

The purported sex tape showed the minister in a compromising position with the woman. Jarkiholi tendered his resignation on March 3, 2021, from his post over his alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a woman. Jarkiholi, however, has been denying all allegations and claiming the videos as fake.

During the press briefing today, Jarkiholi underscored that he will retire from politics after the arrest of DK Shivakumar as he does not want to be involved in dirty politics like this. 

Live Tv

Karnataka Sex CD CaseBJPCongressRamesh Jarkiholi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?