New Delhi: Amid buzz about Karnataka cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (May 5) said he is ready to visit New Delhi to discuss it whenever the BJP central leadership calls him.

When asked about clarity on cabinet expansion or rejig, Bommai said, "You (media) create things and you ask for clarification on all self made stories....I haven't said anything else...What he (Shah) has said is he will speak to all other leaders in Delhi and communicate to me, once he tells me, I'm ready to go (to Delhi), that's all.”

According to PTI, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, the Karnataka CM said that Shah will communicate to him the BJP top brass' decision about the cabinet exercise.

As per media reports, after the state cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on May 5 was postponed to May 11, speculations are rife about a possible expansion or reshuffle of the Ministry.

The strength of the Karnataka cabinet is 34, out of which currently five positions are vacant.

Amit Shah was in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where he participated in various events. His visit came amid rumours of possible leadership changes in the state ahead of Assembly polls in 2023. However, many top BJP leaders have rejected reports about Bommai's replacement, PTI reported.

The news agency reported that Shah also assured Bommai that there was no question of a change of guard in the southern state. "Amit Shah has given a clear direction to the Chief Minister not to bother about the leadership change, which people are talking about. He told him to go ahead and focus on development. We will contest elections on development, due to which we are successful," sources told PTI. He also told Bommai that former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa will also join him to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

(With agency inputs)