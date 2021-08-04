Karnataka cabinet expansion today; CM Basavaraj Bommai says 'We need experience as well as enthusiasm'

New Delhi: The Karnataka government under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to hold its first Cabinet expansion on Wednesday (August 4). The swearing-in will be held at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan at 2.15 pm, according to reports coming in.

The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi for the last two days for the selection of ministers, told ANI, "We have already discussed everything related to the ministers, in the past two days in Delhi. We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take the oath."

CM Basavaraj Bommai further said, "We'll get the official council of ministers list who will take oath at Raj Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm at Raj Bhavan."

Sources told Zee Media that a total of 13 MLAs can take the oath, and the list of members of the new cabinet can be released at 11 am.

"Decisions are yet to be taken on two or three issues. They will be taken in the morning. I am going to get `good` news. If I get it on Wednesday early morning hours, a swearing ceremony will be held by noon or evening on the same day," CM Bommai was quoted late Tuesday night as saying by IANS.

He further added that "There were some issues on which party President JP Naddaji sought clarifications. I have clarified those issues. Finally, he will approve the list on Wednesday morning. As soon as I get the list, it will be sent to Raj Bhavan."

Bommai, however, refused the possibility of dropping seniors from the cabinet, adding "We need experience as well as enthusiasm. I am expecting the cabinet expansion to take place in two phases. The inclusion and exclusion of names is the prerogative of the high command. I am cool and used to the pulls and pressures of cabinet formation. I am returning to Bengaluru on an early morning flight."

On Tuesday, Bommai met BJP president JP Nadda in Parliament and the two leaders gave a finishing touch to the keenly-awaited expansion of the state cabinet. Later, he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.

In media interaction on Tuesday, Bommai also said that he expects the cabinet expansion to take place in two stages.

Notably, Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after his predecessor Yediyurappa resigned on July 26.

