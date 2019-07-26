Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa vows not to indulge in vendetta, says will aim to rectify maladministration

After taking oath as the 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa on Friday evening said that over the next few days he will show how the administration should be done and aims to rectify the maladministration. The Karnataka CM also saluted those who were martyred at Kargil.

Live TV

In his first press conference after taking office, he vowed not to indulge in vendetta. He asserted that his priority is to address and help the drought facing farmers who are in distress, along with weavers and workers.

He was sworn in for the fourth term as Karnataka CM at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, succeeding Congress leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Yediyurappa also announced that he has taken two prominent decisions at the Cabinet meeting. In addition to the PM Kisan scheme, he will also provide two instalments of Rs 2,000 to the beneficiaries.

He said that on July 29, his government will hold the confidence motion at 10 am. The fnance bill will be taken up right after that, he added. Yediyurappa also said that he will make a decision on the cabinet after discussing with leaders in Delhi.

Yediyurappa thanked the of 6.5 crore citizens of Karnataka and lakhs of workers for their hard work. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their blessings, adding that it was because of them that he had been able to come to this position.

He said, "Firstly, I salute those who were martyred at Kargil. I thank the 6.5 crore people of the state. I believe that this is paying respect to Karnataka citizens. Over the next few days, we will show how the administration is to be done. Apart from blessings, hard work of lakhs of workers, I've also the blessings of PM Modi and Amit Shah. My aim is to rectify maladministration. I vow to not indulge in vendetta. Forget and forgive is my belief."

"Farmers are in distress and my priority is to help them along with weavers and workers. I have come to this place thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. We will focus primarily on drought facing farmers and workers. I have taken two prominent decisions at the Cabinet meeting. In addition to the PM Kisan scheme I will also provide two instalments of Rs 2,000 to the beneficiaries," he added.

"On July 29 we will hold the confidence motion of this government at 10 am. Finance bill will be taken up right after confidence motion. I will make a decision on the cabinet after I discuss with leaders in Delhi," he further added.

Yediyurappa has held office for three terms from November 12-19, 2007; May 30, 2008-July 31, 2011; and May 17, 2018-May 19, 2018.

He took oath three days after Kumaraswamy resigned on July 23 following his defeat in the floor test by six votes in the Assembly when he had put to vote his confidence motion on Tuesday at the end of four-day marathon debate.

The relations between the political leaders touched a new low in Karnataka, with the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) deciding to boycott the swearing-in of Yediyurappa.