Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces cabinet portfolios; names three deputy chief ministers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced portfolios allocated to the 17 newly-appointed ministers, recently inducted in the state cabinet. The CM also announced the appointment of three deputy chief ministers-- Govind Makthappa Karajol, Ashwath Narayan CN and Laxman Sangappa Savadi -- of the state.

The portfolio allocation comes six days after Yediyurappa had announced cabinet expansion, almost a month after swearing-in as the chief minister of Karnataka.

Deputy CM Govind Karajol has been allocated the Public Works Department and the additional charge of the social welfare department. Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan has been given the charge of Higher Education, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science and Technology departments.

Deputy CM Laxman Sangappa Savadi has been handed over the Transport department, while CM Yediyurappa will keep all the unallocated portfolios.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has been given the Large and Medium Scale Industries portfolio, while Suresh Kumar, will be in charge of Primary and Secondary education. CT Ravi has been allocated Tourism, Kannada and Culture departments.

The Home department has been given to Basavaraj Bommai. The only woman minister in the cabinet, Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb, has been given the Women and Child Development portfolio.

Senior Scheduled Tribe leader B Sriramulu has been given the charge of the Health and Family Welfare department, while V Somanna became the housing minister. Kota Shrinivas Poojari got Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports, and Inland transport portfolios, and JC Madhuswamy was given the charge of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, minor irrigation portfolios.

CC Patil has been allotted Mines and Geology departments, H Nagesh--excise department, and Prabhu Chavan has been given Animal husbandry department. KS Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of rural development and Panchayat Raj, and revenue department respectively.

Notably, Savadi, one of the deputy chief ministers, is neither a member of the Assembly nor the Council.