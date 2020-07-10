हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to work from home as staffers test COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would work from his official residence in the city centre for a few days, as some of his staffers at his home office tested Covid-19 positive, an official said on Friday.

File photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would work from his official residence in the city centre for a few days, as some of his staffers at his home office tested Covid-19 positive, an official said on Friday.

"Yediyurappa, 78, will work from his official residence `Cauvery` for some days after some staff members at his home office `Krishna` tested positive for the virus," an official of the Chief Minister`s office told IANS here.

The Chief Minister has cancelled all official engagements till further notice and will hold video conferences with officials and ministers on Covid-19 and other issues.

"I am healthy. No one needs to worry. I will give advice and issue instructions through video conference," tweeted Yediyurappa in Kannada.

