Karnataka CM Yediyurappa unveils `Skill Connect Forum` for job seekers, recruiters

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday (June 29) launched `Skill Connect Forum` and said that the state government is committed to provide impetuous to creating jobs by reviving economic and industrial activities.

After launching the 'Skill Connect Forum' in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said the portal will connects both private entrepreneurs and job seekers on the same platform, adding "Under this forum, an unemployed will be imparted skills and then enabled to get a job."

Yediyurappa said the portal will provide a skilled pool of people for those looking to hire, besides providing jobs via registration.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Skill Development Minister, said that portal will be a boon to the youth seeking jobs and it will avoid unemployment issue to a great extent.

Narayan further said, "All these years, there was no information and communication between job seekers and recruiters. The portal will solve that problem."

The portal https://skillconnect.kaushalkar.com connects the job seekers and those who want to hire. People just need to register them on the portal by uploading their educational, skill qualifications and other details.

Similarly, companies looking for hiring a specific skilled persons can also register on the portal giving job discription.

If they find someone suitable for the specified job skill, the companies or industries can contact the job seekers directly and vice versa.

Pvt hospitals in Bengaluru asked to arrange 2,500 additional beds

Private hospitals and nursing homes in Bengaluru have been directed to set apart an additional 2,500 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. The direction has been given in view of shortage of beds in hospitals, he said.

The Chief Minister also said there was no need for any panic in view of spurt in cases here and the government has made arrangements for good treatment and food in hospitals.

"Today we had a discussion with the owners of private hospitals. We have arrived at a conclusion that they need to arrange 2,500 beds by tomorrow," Yediyurappa told reporters after chairing a meeting with the hospital authorities.

Citing coronavirus data of the four metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, Yediyurappa said Bengaluru was better placed due to the efforts of the state government.

On Sunday, Karnataka witnessed the biggest ever spike in cases with 1,267 people testing positive of which Bengaluru's share was 783. The city has witnessed 3,314 positive cases and 533 discharges with total active cases of 2,692 and 88 fatalities so far.