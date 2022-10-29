Karnataka: Cong demands judicial inquiry into allegations of 'cash gifts' to journalists by BJP govt on Diwali

Bengaluru: The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into allegations that some journalists were given "cash gifts" along with sweet boxes on Diwali. According to sources, Bommai`s close associates allegedly distributed a box containing sweets and Rs 1-2.50 lakh in cash to senior journalists in the state. Following the incident, the social media is abuzz with memes and reactions trolling the chief minister for bribing the mediapersons. Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP govt in Karnataka of offering bribes to journalists as Diwali gifts. He said, "The #40PercentSarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with ? 1 Lakh cash! Will Mr. Bommai answer- 1. Isn't it a "bribe" being offered by CM? 2. What is the source of ?1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself? 3. Will ED/IT take note?".

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a judicial inquiry into what it called the "Chief Minister's Office (CMO) 'sweet box bribe' to journalists".

Also Read: 'Mere eventbaazi won't do': Congress quizzes PM Narendra Modi on his promise of 16 crore jobs

"The people of the state should know how much money was given as a bribe, how much was received, how much was returned," it said.

The #40PercentSarkar seeks to bribe the journalists with ₹1 Lakh cash!



Will Mr. Bommai answer-



1. Isn’t it “bribe” being offered by CM?



2. What is the source of ₹1,00,000? Has it come from Public Exchequer or from CM himself?



3. Will ED/IT take note?https://t.co/ch8rUB6hIv — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 28, 2022

Sources in the CMO said,. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said he was unaware that "cash" was given to journalists. The social media posts have also targeted journalists branding them as "shameless" and asking them to return the cash.



Disappointed over exclusion from it, some of the journalists highlighted the issue, whereas some of the senior journalists returned the gifts.



Two of the editors have also written to Chief Minister Bommai condemning the act. However, the chief minister claimed that he was unaware of the development. He also called up the editors and apologised, the sources said.



Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishat organisation has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against CMO for trying to bribe journalists.



(With agency inputs)