Karnataka Congress deletes insulting tweet against PM Narendra Modi, puts blame on 'novice social media manager'

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka Congress has now deleted an insulting tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a bitter political slugfest erupted over the same and has blamed a “novice social media manager” for the "uncivil tweet."

It may be noted that the Karnataka Congress had launched a bitter attack on PM Modi and labelled him as "angootha-chhaap" or illiterate.



"Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," the Karnataka Congress had said in a tweet in Kannada which has now been deleted.

The controversial tweet was seen as a personal attack on the Prime Minister and a war of words erupted between Congress and the BJP.

In response, BJP Karnataka’s spokesperson Malavika Avinash said, “Only the Congress could stoop so low.” She added that the comment did not even merit a response.

Lavanya Ballal, Karnataka Congress’ spokesperson, admitted that the tone of tweet was ‘unfortunate’ and that an inquiry would be conducted. However, she said she saw no reason to retract the tweet or apologise for it.

Hours later, Karnataka Congress deleted the controversial tweet labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "angootha-chhaap" or illiterate. It also expressed regret for what it called an "uncivil tweet" posted by a "novice social media manager".

Withdrawing the controversial post, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar admitted last night that it fell short of the standards of "civil and parliamentary language" in political discourse.

"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," Shivakumar tweeted.

The controversial tweet came just ahead of the bypolls to two constituencies in Karnataka on October 30. Bypolls will be held in the Assembly constituencies of Sindagi and Hangal in Karnataka on October 30.

The seats fell vacant after the deaths of senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader M C ManagulI and BJP’s C M Udasi respectively. The bypolls will be seen as a litmus test for Basavaraj Bommai who was recently replaced BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister.

