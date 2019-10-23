Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar granted bail in money laundering case

New Delhi: Senior Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on a bail bond of Rs 25 lakh on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case. Mr Shivakumar cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

He is lodged at the Tihar Central Jail in Delhi. His bail plea was rejected by the trial court earlier. Shivakumar had challenged the trial court's order denying him bail in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his bail plea saying he was an influential person and, if released, he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED) on September 3.

A Congress strongman from Karnataka, Shivakumar was instrumental in the formation of Karnataka's last Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress coalition government.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal had met Shivakumar earlier on Wednesday. Their meeting lasted for 30 minutes.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi-- and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

