Karnataka Congress leader found dead under a bridge on bank of Krishna river

Congress leader Reshma Pedeknur was found dead under a bridge on the bank of Krishna river in Vijayapura, Karnataka on Friday night. Her relatives claimed that Reshma was last seen with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Toufiq.

Talking to media, Reshma’s husband, Khaja Bandenawaz Padekanur, has accused Toufiq, who is a senior AIMIM leader from Solapur, Maharashtra, of being involved in the murder of his wife.

Live TV

Khaja said in his complaint to the police that Reshma and Toufiq were involved in financial dealings with the latter owing around Rs 13 lakh to Reshma. He added that Reshma and Toufiq had a fight over this matter a few days ago and a complaint in this regard was registered at Solapur police station.

Reshma was a member of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. She had started her political career as a JD(S) worker. She was the president of the women’s unit of JD(S) in Vijayapura district. In 2013, Reshma had contested Assembly election from Devara Hipparagi constituency. Reshma, however, quit the JD(S) to join Congress before 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka.