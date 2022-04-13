Youth Congress workers on Wednesday held protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, demanding the sacking of Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa over the death of a contractor.

The march led by Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV started from the Sunehri Bagh circle here towards the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah. The protestors raised slogans against "the atmosphere of anarchy" in the state.

Indian Youth Congress National Media In-charge Rahul Rao said that many Youth Congress workers marched towards Shah's residence from the Sunehri Bagh circle.

However, the Delhi Police barricaded the road and stopped them from marching ahead. Many were detained by the police.

A senior police officer said 25 people were detained during the protest.

During the protest, Srinivas attacked the BJP over the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor who levelled corruption charges against Eshwarappa and demanded an

FIR against the Karnataka minister.He also demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Patil was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He had earlier accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him.

Srinivas also questioned the silence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the matter.

"Every voice exposing the failure within the BJP will be silenced," he said.

"We demand that Eshwarappa should be sacked immediately. He should be arrested immediately and there should be an inquiry under the chairmanship of sitting judge of Supreme Court," he added.

Amid mounting opposition pressure for his resignation over the death of the civil contractor, Eshwarappa on Wednesday ruled out stepping down from his post and demanded a probe into the "conspiracy" behind Patil's death.