Karnataka Defeat Forces BJP Leaders To Take Steps To Make Party Future-Ready

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National President J.P. Nadda and General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, have held marathon meetings in what is being seen as a major sign of probable changes in the party organisation ahead of key state polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the three top leaders have also held an important meeting with Sangh members.

All the organisations associated with the Sangh Parivar, whether it is Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bajrang Dal and organisations associated with farmers, labourers and forest dwellers are continuously holding meetings in different parts of the country. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior leaders of the Sangh are constantly visiting different states of the country, holding meetings and interacting with the people.

Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day tour to Uttar Pradesh in July. According to sources, one of the objectives of all these meetings and tours is certainly to prepare for the elections, but the biggest objective of all these exercises is to create a new Bharatiya Janata Party. The meaning of the new BJP is to prepare an army of leaders, especially young leaders, who can handle, run and lead the party in the future.

The party is actively considering the induction of some new and young office-bearers into the national team, and the discussion regarding the same is underway. In view of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Nadda`s tenure as the national president of the party till June 2024, but after that the party has to elect a new national president.

According to sources, Shah and Nadda are not only planning to change the party organisation for the preparation of Lok Sabha elections, but they also aim to give a new look to the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have always given importance to change in the party.

During the last nine years, the Modi-Shah duo has created new leadership in many states including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Karnataka and Gujarat, and the party is also trying the same in other states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. According to the party constitution, the national president can nominate 13 vice-presidents, but at present only 12 national vice-presidents are appointed, that means one more national vice-president can be appointed.

The party currently has nine leaders appointed as national general secretaries. According to sources, the party is not satisfied with the functioning of many of these general secretaries and maximum changes can be seen in this category. According to the party constitution, the president can appoint a maximum of 15 national secretaries, but currently only 13 national secretaries are appointed, which means two more leaders can be appointed as national secretaries.

Many of these leaders are currently Lok Sabha MPs who are scheduled to contest in 2024, so some may be relieved of the responsibility of the national team and asked to focus more on the Lok Sabha elections. The party has also decided to change the in-charges of several states. After discussing with the Sangh, Shah and Nadda Shah will make a complete list of changes and after getting the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these changes and new appointments will be announced soon.