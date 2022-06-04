हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka disbands Textbook Revision Committee after allegations of saffronisation

The development comes after the committee faced allegations of saffronisation of school syllabus, reports IANS.

Karnataka disbands Textbook Revision Committee after allegations of saffronisation
File Photo

In a major development, the Karnataka government has disbanded the Textbook Revision Committee headed by writer Rohith Chakrathirtha. The development comes after the committee faced flak, with allegations of saffronisation of school syllabus and insulting great personalities of Karnataka. Religious seers wrote letters to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to rectify the mistakes and had also warned the state government not to play with the feelings of people. In a statement on Friday night, the Chief Minister said the Committee was disbanded following the completion of its revision work.

He also assured that the state`s ruling BJP government is open to further rectify the syllabus.

Bommai added that the textbook revision exercise is undertaken regularly to find if there were objectionable content in Kannada and Social Science textbooks prescribed for children.

"Panditaradhya Swamiji and other seers have objected to the content on Basavanna in the syllabus. The content is same regarding Basavanna when compared to previous revision committee headed by Prof Baragur Ramachandrappa. However, the content on Basavanna will be revised in such a way that feelings are not hurt."

The cyber crime police, Bengaluru, have been directed to investigate and initiate legal action against the persons who had distorted the state anthem as per the wishes of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and other seers, he said.

Bommai maintained that no lesson of any great personalities have been dropped from the syllabus as alleged by the Opposition.

He explained that lesson on Hinduism is included along with Islam and Christian religions in the new syllabus.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaBasavaraj BommaiTextbook Revision CommitteeSocial scienceBJP
Next
Story

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Parents of slain singer to meet Amit Shah today in Chandigarh

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Namaste India: Congress Leaders Becomes Singer