Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Has A New Challenge In Front, Can He Solve It?

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that he would discuss the matter of a free travel scheme for women with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. His assurances came in the wake of a bandh call by private transport organisations in the city opposing the implementation of the scheme on September 11.

The Private transport owners claim that after the implementation of the scheme, their business has dropped drastically. About 32 organisations have come together including auto rickshaw drivers, private taxi drivers, school bus and cab owners.

The unions had submitted a slew of demands to the Congress government earlier. The prominent demands included financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each driver and ban on bike taxis.



Speaking to reporters Shivakumar stated that, in some districts there are no government buses and only private buses operate. “We will figure out something. We know that people are not using private transport facilities. A solution needs to be found. I will discuss the matter with CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Ramalinga Reddy,” he explained.

Shakthi scheme was the first guarantee scheme to be implemented by the Congress government after coming to power. The scheme facilitates free travel for women in state owned buses barring luxury vehicles across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that so far 48.5 crore women have travelled in buses freely under the Shakthi scheme.