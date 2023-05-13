Analysis: Man Of The Moment - DK Shivakumar

With almost all the sources reporting that Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah is all set to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka in the coming days, the party's state unit president - DK Shivakumar - is certainly the man of the moment for Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Shivakumar hogged the national limelight last Karnataka elections - when Congress' organisational management was in tatters and the party had emerged as the close 2nd after the BJP. Shivakumar was tasked with the mammoth task of keeping the party MLAs intact, and away from horse-trading attempts.

Contrary to everyone's expectations, Shivakumar was able to successfully thwart horse-trading attempts, resulting in the formation of a JD-S and Congress government, after a short-lived Siddaramaiah government not able to prove a majority.

There was no looking back for Shivakumar after this incident. The 8-time Congress MLA went on to become the state party chief, and eventually, the most powerful Congress leader in the state.

The Congress leader came further close to the party's central leadership when 'saved' the party's Rajasthan MLAs in a similar situation, assisting Ashik Gehlot-government in a near-impossible escape.

Shivakumar's clout grew almost everyday in the party's state unit, so much so, that he became close contender for the Chief Ministerial seat by the time this election arrived.

In 2019, he was arrest by central agencies on the charges of money laundering and tax evasion, an act he termed as political vendetta.

DK Shivakumar - Mr Cool

Unlike other leaders in Congress who stake claim to power, Shivakumar, despite knowing the Siddaramaiah challenge, never disrespected or disregarded his senior party colleagues in public. The differences, if any, were always raised at party forum, and not in public.

And even when it became almost clear that Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, despite having so much support with him, has not rebelled or even said a word against the party leadership.

The 9-time Kanakpura MLA, who was branded as the Congress' election manager, appears calm confident that his time will come one day.