Karnataka Election: PM Modi's 26-Km Mega Roadshow Today; Senior BJP Leaders In State

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in Bengaluru today covering a distance of 26 km in around three and a half hours. While the roadshow was earlier planned for May 7, the schedule has been changed keeping in mind the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam. Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday said that now 10 km long roadshow will be held on May 7.

"Earlier we had said on May 6 that there would be a 10km road show, and on May 7 it would be 26 km. Now, we will be holding a long-distance one of 26 km on May 6 from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank between 10 am to 1.30 pm, and a shorter one of about 10 km between Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra to Trinity circle, will be held on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am," said Karandlaje. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on May 7.

Not only this, many senior BJP leaders will campaign in the state as the poll blitzkrieg will come to an end on May 8. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will also campaign in different parts of the state apart from senior state leaders including CM BS Bommai and BS Yediyurappa.

Earlier yesterday, PM Modi campaigned extensively in the state and held an unscheduled roadshow in Tumakuru. PM Modi explained the need for a 'double engine' government in Karnataka saying that Asia's biggest helicopter factory of HAL at Tumakuru stands testimony to having the same party governments at the Centre and in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Ballari ahead of the May 10 Assembly Election in the state, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress.

On the other hand, Senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will also campaign in the state. Former CM Siddaramaiah and State Congress president DK Shivakumar will also campaign in the state.