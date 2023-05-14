topStoriesenglish2607633
NewsIndia
JAGADISH SHETTAR

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Jagadish Shettar Loses By Over 34,000 Votes

Karnataka election result: Former CM Jagadish Shettar was part of the Jan Sangh and BJP for several decades before severing ties with the party.

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:07 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Jagadish Shettar Loses By Over 34,000 Votes

Hubballi: Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who contested on a Congress ticket after the BJP denied him a nomination for the Assembly polls, was defeated in the Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) seat by a margin of 34,289 votes. The BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai, a debutant in electoral politics, defeated Shettar who is a six-time MLA. The former chief minister had quit the BJP on April 16 and resigned as Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA after being denied a ticket for the assembly elections.

Shettar got 60,775 votes, while Tenginkai bagged 95,064 votes in the high-stake battle. JD(S) candidate Siddalingeshgowda Mahanthavadeyar was in third place with 513 votes. As many as 1,251 NOTA votes were cast in the seat.

Tenginkai is considered close to BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

Shettar had won the Hubballi-Dharwad (central) seat in 2018, beating the Congress' Mahesh Nalwad with a margin of 21,306 votes, marking his sixth win in the Assembly elections.

A staunch RSS man, Shettar was part of the Jan Sangh and BJP for several decades before severing ties with the party.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?