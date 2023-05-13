Karnataka Election Results: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Prayers At Jakhoo Hanuman Temple In Shimla

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the Congress win in Karnataka. During her visit to the temple, she sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a personal visit to Shimla.

Her visit to Jhakoo temple, which has the tallest Lord Hanuman idol in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

On May 9, top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both parties used the occasion to make a political point.

With the Congress crossing the magic number '113' and leading on 118 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the party workers started celebrating at 24 Akbar Road, the party head office.

Bursting crackers, distributing sweets, and carrying Congress flags, scores of workers, including several leaders were seen at the party headquarters celebrating the election result trends.

Congress also tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song 'Unstoppable' by Sia playing in the background.

"I`m unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I`m invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I`m so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today," the lyrics of the song were played in the video.

As per latest the Election Commission of India (at 11.24 a.m.), the Congress was leading in 118 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Saturday. As per the Election Commission, Congress' vote share is currently at 43.1 percent in the southern state, whereas the BJP stands at 36 percent.