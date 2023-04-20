topStoriesenglish2597022
Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai Hints At Multiple Rallies Of PM Modi

Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40-star campaigners for the elections.

Last Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:05 PM IST|Source: PTI

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. He said the Prime Minister's campaign program is being finalized. "There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places", Bommai told reporters here. "In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road shows", the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13. Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a strong team of Union Ministers figure in the list of the party's 40-star campaigners for the elections.

The Union Ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list of leaders released by the party.

In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadvavis have been included. Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka Ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

