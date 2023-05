Karnataka Elections Result 2023: Full List Of Winning Candidates From Congress

Karnataka Election Results: Congress won an absolute majority in Karnataka electios today. As per the latest trends of the Election Commission Of India, Congress has won 114 seats and is leading 22 seats. Elections were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent. The Congress maintained a lead from the morning when counting began for the assembly seats in the fiercely contested election. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has won 50 seats and is leading on 14 others. JD(S) has won 17 seats and is leading on three. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha have won one seat each.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed gratitude on this massive win. "This is truly the victory of the People of Karnataka. They have voted for their progressive future, their welfare & social justice. With folded hands, we thank them for putting their trust in us. Congress party shall implement the 5 guarantees. Jai Karnataka! Jai Hind!" he tweeted.

