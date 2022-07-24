New Delhi: Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad in Karnataka on Saturday (July 23, 2022) night injuring eight persons. The officials informed that the mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening.

Dharwad area`s district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incident, said, "A fire incident has been reported in Tarihal industrial area. 8 people sustained burn injuries, of which 3 in critical condition."

Fire incident reported in Tarihal industrial area, Hubli. 8 people sustained burn injuries, 3 in critical condition. We're accessing material & probing for irregularities by the factory & its owner. Reasons behind fire yet to be ascertained: Gurudatta Hegde, DC, Dharwad (23.07)

"We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained," said Gurudatta Hegde.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that people from nearby areas rushed to help those caught inside the factory and tried to douse the fire. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)