Karnataka River

Karnataka: Fishes found dead on banks of Tunga River

The incident took place at Mattur-Hosahalli village limits in the district on Wednesday.

Karnataka: Fishes found dead on banks of Tunga River

In a sad incident, several fishes were found dead on the banks of the Tunga River in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, as reported by news agency ANI on Friday.

The incident took place at Mattur-Hosahalli village limits in the district on Wednesday.

Live TV

According to the Panchayat Development Officer, the fish samples have been sent for test. It is suspected that a chemical was mixed in the water by miscreants, added the officer. The people in the area have been asked to avoid using contaminated water.

"Sent fish sample for test. We suspect chemical mixed in water by miscreants. Asked people to avoid using this water," said the Panchayat Development Officer.

Karnataka River
