Karnataka Govt Approves Internal Reservation For Scheduled Castes Ahead Of Bypolls

The Karnataka cabinet on Monday approved the long-debated issue of providing internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes (SC) community ahead of by-elections. The decision also includes forming a commission under a retired High Court judge to gather empirical data to guide the reservation structure.

After the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil explained the rationale. "Regarding providing internal reservation among SCs, there were demands, discussions, and thinking in Karnataka. In light of the Supreme Court's recent verdict on internal reservation among SCs, the cabinet today gave its approval," he said.

The commission, expected to submit its report within three months, will focus on collecting data to support equitable distribution of reservation benefits among SC sub-communities. Patil noted that once the data is obtained, further actions will be based on these findings. Until the commission delivers its report, all recruitment processes in the state will be postponed, ensuring no notifications for new recruitment will be issued until the commission's recommendations are in place.

A portion of Karnataka's SC community has been advocating for internal reservation, alleging that only a few influential sub-castes benefit from the current system, while other marginalized groups are left out. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the previous BJP administration recommended an internal quota structure to the central government, proposing 6% for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for "touchable" castes (Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma), and 1% for others.

The cabinet's decision aligns with a recent landmark Supreme Court verdict on August 1, which acknowledged that states can create sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes for reservation purposes. The ruling, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud in a 6-1 decision, overturned a 2004 verdict that disallowed any sub-classification within SCs. The court reasoned that SCs form a socially diverse group and could benefit from targeted sub-reservations for their upliftment.

Several Congress Dalit ministers from various SC groups, including both SC (Left) and SC (Right), attended the cabinet briefing. Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa referenced the past A.J. Sadashiva Commission report, which recommended dividing Karnataka's 101 SC castes into four groups and allocating reservations accordingly. While the BJP government previously rejected the report, Congress, after regaining power, has actively pursued the implementation of internal reservations.

Minister K.H. Muniyappa emphasized unity within the cabinet on this decision, dispelling any rumors of dissent among SC ministers. Further detailing the scope of the commission, Minister Priyank Kharge stated, "Empirical data should be exhaustive ethnographically, both qualitative and quantitative. The government will provide the commission with detailed terms of reference."

However, Karnataka BJP has slammed the government and urged the Scheduled Castes (SC) communities, including 101 sub-castes, to “teach a lesson” to the Congress in the upcoming three legislative Assembly by-elections and support the NDA candidates.