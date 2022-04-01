Karnataka govt is the most corrupt in country: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (April 1) targeting the BJP-led Karnataka government called it the “most corrupt government in the country”.

Addressing a party meeting in Bengaluru, Gandhi said that the BJP cannot provide employment as "they have destroyed small and medium industries".

“The economy of our country has collapsed. Unemployment and inflation have increased, these are the biggest issues in the country. Even if BJP wants, they can't provide jobs to people in India because they have destroyed the employment providing sectors,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The Prime Minister used to speak about corruption, but if he speaks about it in Karnataka, people will laugh as this (BJP government in Karnataka) is the most corrupt state with 40 percentage (commission) government,” Gandhi alleged.

The most corrupt government in the country is the Karnataka govt. BJP is working on a financial transfer mechanism. Take money from the poor and give it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/NYRVDpg7Rm — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

Gandhi further said that the BJP is working on a "financial transfer mechanism", adding that the saffron party takes money from the poor and gives it to a handful of rich businessmen in the country.

The Congress leader also fixed a target to win 150 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections due next year. "....We should win with a minimum of 150 seats (in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly)," Gandhi said. He asked the party workers to put up a united fight. "We should fight united, on right issues and with merit as criteria," Gandhi said, as per PTI.

The Wayanad MP said the "biggest responsibility" for party leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and Mallikarjun Kharge and others is to fight together and win 150 seats.

"We should focus on youth and women in this election whether in giving ticket or in organisation," Gandhi said.

He exuded confidence that Congress will form the next government in the southern state. "I have full confidence that the Congress will win with clear majority and give a government that works for the poor, small traders and all sections," he told the workers.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV